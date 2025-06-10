The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 2.5 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 92,000. Shares of EEMA were up about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were KE Holdings, trading up about 1.8% with over 9.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tencent Music Entertainment Group, off about 0.4% on volume of over 7.9 million shares. Legend Biotech is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 8.5% on the day, while Qifu Technology is lagging other components of the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF, trading lower by about 1.7%.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EEMA

