Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were KE Holdings, trading up about 1.8% with over 9.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tencent Music Entertainment Group, off about 0.4% on volume of over 7.9 million shares. Legend Biotech is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 8.5% on the day, while Qifu Technology is lagging other components of the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF, trading lower by about 1.7%.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EEMA
