The WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 318,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 27,000. Shares of DTD were down about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Nvidia, trading up about 2.8% with over 133.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Huntington Bancshares, down about 1.8% on volume of over 16.7 million shares. Omnicom Group is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 4.5% on the day, while Capital One Financial is lagging other components of the WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund ETF, trading lower by about 5.9%.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: DTD

