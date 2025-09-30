Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Nvidia, trading up about 2.8% with over 133.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Huntington Bancshares, down about 1.8% on volume of over 16.7 million shares. Omnicom Group is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 4.5% on the day, while Capital One Financial is lagging other components of the WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund ETF, trading lower by about 5.9%.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: DTD
