DSTL

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: DSTL

February 25, 2025 — 01:55 pm EST

The Distillate US Fundamental Stability & Value ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 1.3 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 113,000. Shares of DSTL were up about 0.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Comcast, trading off about 1.1% with over 13.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Paypal Holdings, down about 2.3% on volume of over 11.7 million shares. WEX is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 7.1% on the day, while Millrose Properties is lagging other components of the Distillate US Fundamental Stability & Value ETF, trading lower by about 3.2%.

