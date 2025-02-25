Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Comcast, trading off about 1.1% with over 13.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Paypal Holdings, down about 2.3% on volume of over 11.7 million shares. WEX is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 7.1% on the day, while Millrose Properties is lagging other components of the Distillate US Fundamental Stability & Value ETF, trading lower by about 3.2%.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: DSTL
