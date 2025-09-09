Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Nvidia, trading trading flat with over 78.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Palantir Technologies, up about 3.4% on volume of over 40.2 million shares. UnitedHealth Group is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 8.2% on the day, while Albemarle is lagging other components of the Tema S&P 500 Historical Weight ETF Strategy, trading lower by about 10.8%.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: DSPY
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.