DSPY

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: DSPY

September 09, 2025 — 01:35 pm EDT

The Tema S&P 500 Historical Weight ETF Strategy is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 238,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 26,000. Shares of DSPY were trading flat on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Nvidia, trading trading flat with over 78.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Palantir Technologies, up about 3.4% on volume of over 40.2 million shares. UnitedHealth Group is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 8.2% on the day, while Albemarle is lagging other components of the Tema S&P 500 Historical Weight ETF Strategy, trading lower by about 10.8%.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Stocks mentioned

DSPY
NVDA
PLTR
UNH
ALB

