Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: COPY

The Tweedy Browne Insider + Value ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 567,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 51,000. Shares of COPY were down about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Cleveland-cliffs, trading up about 9% with over 33.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and CNH Industrial, off about 1% on volume of over 12.0 million shares. Heartland Express is lagging other components of the Tweedy Browne Insider + Value ETF Tuesday, trading lower by about 2.7%.

