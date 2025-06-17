Markets
COPY

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: COPY

June 17, 2025 — 02:18 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

The Tweedy Browne Insider + Value ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 567,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 51,000. Shares of COPY were down about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Cleveland-cliffs, trading up about 9% with over 33.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and CNH Industrial, off about 1% on volume of over 12.0 million shares. Heartland Express is lagging other components of the Tweedy Browne Insider + Value ETF Tuesday, trading lower by about 2.7%.

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: COPYVIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: COPY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

COPY
CLF
CNH
HTLD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.