Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were MP Materials, trading up about 24.3% with over 50.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Baytex Energy, up about 0.3% on volume of over 15.8 million shares. Liberty Energy is lagging other components of the ALPS CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF Tuesday, trading lower by about 6.3%.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: CCNR
