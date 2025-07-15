The ALPS CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 1.5 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 30,000. Shares of CCNR were down about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were MP Materials, trading up about 24.3% with over 50.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Baytex Energy, up about 0.3% on volume of over 15.8 million shares. Liberty Energy is lagging other components of the ALPS CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF Tuesday, trading lower by about 6.3%.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: CCNR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.