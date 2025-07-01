The Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 511,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 27,000. Shares of BFRZ were trading flat on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Nvidia, trading down about 2.3% with over 141.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla (TSLA), down about 5.1% on volume of over 102.9 million shares. Snap is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 8.6% on the day, while GE Vernova is lagging other components of the Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF, trading lower by about 6.6%.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: BFRZ

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.