Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Nvidia, trading down about 2.3% with over 141.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla (TSLA), down about 5.1% on volume of over 102.9 million shares. Snap is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 8.6% on the day, while GE Vernova is lagging other components of the Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF, trading lower by about 6.6%.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: BFRZ
