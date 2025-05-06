The Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 505,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 111,000. Shares of BAFE were down about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Apple, trading up about 0.1% with over 22.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and AMAZON.COM, up about 0.3% on volume of over 10.9 million shares. Suncor Energy is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 1.5% on the day, while Illumina is lagging other components of the Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF, trading lower by about 1.9%.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: BAFE

