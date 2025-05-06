Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Apple, trading up about 0.1% with over 22.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and AMAZON.COM, up about 0.3% on volume of over 10.9 million shares. Suncor Energy is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 1.5% on the day, while Illumina is lagging other components of the Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF, trading lower by about 1.9%.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: BAFE
