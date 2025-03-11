Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: AVLV

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 3.4 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 445,000. Shares of AVLV were off about 1.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Ford Motor, trading down about 3.3% with over 145.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Apple, down about 3.1% on volume of over 46.2 million shares. Ftai Aviation is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 8.7% on the day, while Delta Air Lines is lagging other components of the Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF, trading lower by about 8.1%.

