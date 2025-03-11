Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Ford Motor, trading down about 3.3% with over 145.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Apple, down about 3.1% on volume of over 46.2 million shares. Ftai Aviation is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 8.7% on the day, while Delta Air Lines is lagging other components of the Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF, trading lower by about 8.1%.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: AVLV
