AVLC

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: AVLC

April 01, 2025 — 12:17 pm EDT

The Avantis US Large Cap Equity ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 289,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 44,000. Shares of AVLC were up about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Nvidia, trading up about 0.3% with over 93.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla, up about 5.5% on volume of over 66.9 million shares. IONQ is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 11.1% on the day, while Corcept Therapeutics is lagging other components of the Avantis US Large Cap Equity ETF, trading lower by about 15.5%.

