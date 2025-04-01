Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Nvidia, trading up about 0.3% with over 93.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla, up about 5.5% on volume of over 66.9 million shares. IONQ is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 11.1% on the day, while Corcept Therapeutics is lagging other components of the Avantis US Large Cap Equity ETF, trading lower by about 15.5%.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: AVLC
