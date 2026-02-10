Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: AVGE

The Avantis All Equity Markets ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 185,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 34,000. Shares of AVGE were up about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Avantis International Equity ETF, trading up about 0.4% with over 594,000 shares changing hands so far this session, and Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF, up about 0.1% on volume of over 480,000 shares. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 1.1% on the day, while Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF is lagging other components of the Avantis All Equity Markets ETF, trading lower by about 0.2%.

