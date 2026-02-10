Markets
AVGE

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: AVGE

February 10, 2026 — 12:28 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

The Avantis All Equity Markets ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 185,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 34,000. Shares of AVGE were up about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Avantis International Equity ETF, trading up about 0.4% with over 594,000 shares changing hands so far this session, and Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF, up about 0.1% on volume of over 480,000 shares. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 1.1% on the day, while Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF is lagging other components of the Avantis All Equity Markets ETF, trading lower by about 0.2%.

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: AVGEVIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: AVGE

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AVGE
AVDE
AVEM
AVDV
AVLV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.