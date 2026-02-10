Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Avantis International Equity ETF, trading up about 0.4% with over 594,000 shares changing hands so far this session, and Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF, up about 0.1% on volume of over 480,000 shares. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 1.1% on the day, while Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF is lagging other components of the Avantis All Equity Markets ETF, trading lower by about 0.2%.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: AVGE
