The First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 567,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 58,000. Shares of AFLG were off about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Nvidia, trading up about 0.8% with over 128.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla, down about 1.3% on volume of over 48.1 million shares. Nxp Semiconductors is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 6.1% on the day, while Victorias Secret is lagging other components of the First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF, trading lower by about 4.6%.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: AFLG

