Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Nvidia, trading up about 0.8% with over 128.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla, down about 1.3% on volume of over 48.1 million shares. Nxp Semiconductors is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 6.1% on the day, while Victorias Secret is lagging other components of the First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF, trading lower by about 4.6%.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: AFLG
