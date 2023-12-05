In trading on Tuesday, the The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 0.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Tesla, up about 3.8% and shares of AMAZON.COM, up about 1.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, down about 2.5% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of 908 Devices, lower by about 6.5%, and shares of Quantum-si, lower by about 5.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: XLY, ARKG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.