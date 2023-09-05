News & Insights

Tuesday's ETF Movers: URA, ITB

September 05, 2023 — 12:03 pm EDT

In trading on Tuesday, the Uranium ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Uranium Energy, up about 5.2% and shares of Laramide Resources, up about 5.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, down about 4.3% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Green Brick Partners, lower by about 9.1%, and shares of Builders Firstsource, lower by about 9% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

