In trading on Tuesday, the Uranium ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Uranium Energy, up about 5.2% and shares of Laramide Resources, up about 5.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, down about 4.3% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Green Brick Partners, lower by about 9.1%, and shares of Builders Firstsource, lower by about 9% on the day.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: URA, ITB

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.