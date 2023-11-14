Tuesday's ETF Movers: TAN, MLPA

In trading on Tuesday, the Invesco Solar ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 8.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Sunrun, up about 16.7% and shares of Sunnova Energy International, up about 15.4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the MLP ETF, up about 0.4% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Nustar Energy, higher by about 0.2%, and shares of Plains All American Pipeline, higher by about 0.3% on the day.

