In trading on Tuesday, the Semiconductor ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Advanced Micro Devices, up about 7% and shares of Cadence Design Systems, up about 2.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Junior Gold Miners ETF, off about 4.5% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Gold Resource, lower by about 9.3%, and shares of First Majestic Silver, lower by about 9.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: SMH, GDXJ

