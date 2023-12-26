In trading on Tuesday, the Oil Services ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Transocean, up about 3.3% and shares of Nabors Industries, up about 2.4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco China Technology ETF, down about 0.7% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Autohome, lower by about 0.8%, and shares of Joyy, lower by about 0.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: OIH, CQQQ

