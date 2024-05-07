In trading on Tuesday, the Agribusiness ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of FMC, up about 7.3% and shares of ICL Group, up about 3.4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco China Technology ETF, off about 1.5% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Dada Nexus, lower by about 2.2%, and shares of Weibo, lower by about 2.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: MOO, CQQQ

