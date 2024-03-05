In trading on Tuesday, the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of New York Community Bancorp, up about 9.9% and shares of Western Alliance, up about 5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund ETF, off about 4.5% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Gitlab, lower by about 19.2%, and shares of Samsara, lower by about 9.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: KRE, WCLD

