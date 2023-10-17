Tuesday's ETF Movers: KRE, SMH

In trading on Tuesday, the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding, up about 7.8% and shares of Mercantile Bank, up about 7.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Semiconductor ETF, down about 0.9% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Nvidia, lower by about 3.8%, and shares of Broadcom, lower by about 1.7% on the day.

