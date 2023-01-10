Markets
IRTC

Tuesday's ETF Movers: IHI, XOP

January 10, 2023 — 12:12 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Tuesday, the iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Irhythm Technologies, up about 10.6% and shares of Heska, up about 10.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, down about 1.4% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Comstock Resources, lower by about 4.8%, and shares of Earthstone Energy, lower by about 4.8% on the day.

Tuesday's ETF Movers: IHI, XOP
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: IHI, XOP

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IRTC
HSKA
CRK
ESTE
XOP
IHI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.