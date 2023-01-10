In trading on Tuesday, the iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Irhythm Technologies, up about 10.6% and shares of Heska, up about 10.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, down about 1.4% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Comstock Resources, lower by about 4.8%, and shares of Earthstone Energy, lower by about 4.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: IHI, XOP

