In trading on Tuesday, the iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 0.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, up about 9.9% and shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, up about 5.9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Uranium ETF, down about 4.4% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Nexgen Energy, lower by about 6.6%, and shares of Cameco, lower by about 6.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: IHE, URA

