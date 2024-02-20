In trading on Tuesday, the Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Wideopenwest, up about 18.8% and shares of Telos, up about 2.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Innovation ETF, down about 4% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of 2U, lower by about 15.8%, and shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, lower by about 8.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: IDLV, ARKK

