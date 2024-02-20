News & Insights

Tuesday's ETF Movers: IDLV, ARKK

February 20, 2024 — 12:12 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Tuesday, the Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Wideopenwest, up about 18.8% and shares of Telos, up about 2.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Innovation ETF, down about 4% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of 2U, lower by about 15.8%, and shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, lower by about 8.8% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WOW
TLS
TWOU
PACB
ARKK
IDLV

