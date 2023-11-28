Tuesday's ETF Movers: GDX, DWAS

In trading on Tuesday, the Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Anglogold Ashanti, up about 6.3% and shares of Gold Fields Limited, up about 6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF, off about 0.9% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Cabaletta Bio, lower by about 35.7%, and shares of An2 Therapeutics, lower by about 5% on the day.

