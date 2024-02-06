In trading on Tuesday, the Invesco China Technology ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 6.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Dada Nexus, up about 15.2% and shares of Autohome, up about 11% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Semiconductor ETF, off about 2.1% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Advanced Micro Devices, lower by about 4.5%, and shares of Nvidia, lower by about 3.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: CQQQ, SMH

