In trading on Tuesday, the Copper Miners ETF (COPX) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of First Quantum Minerals (FM.CA), up about 3.9% and shares of Freeport-McMoran (FCX), up about 2.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), down about 5% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB), lower by about 11.1%, and shares of Invitae (NVTA), lower by about 8.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: COPX, ARKK

