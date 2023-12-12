News & Insights

Tuesday's ETF Movers: CIBR, TAN

December 12, 2023 — 12:20 pm EST

In trading on Tuesday, the First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Sentinelone, up about 5.3% and shares of Okta, up about 3.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco Solar ETF, down about 3.7% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, lower by about 7.8%, and shares of Solaredge Technologies, lower by about 6.7% on the day.

