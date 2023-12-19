Tuesday's ETF Movers: ARKG, URA

In trading on Tuesday, the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Butterfly Network, up about 15.3% and shares of 908 Devices, up about 13% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Uranium ETF, off about 3.2% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Mega Uranium, lower by about 5.8%, and shares of Laramide Resources, lower by about 5.7% on the day.

