Tuesday's ETF Movers: ARKG, PICK

April 23, 2024 — 12:02 pm EDT

In trading on Tuesday, the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Absci, up about 9.6% and shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, up about 9.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF, off about 1.4% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Cleveland-cliffs, lower by about 7.6%, and shares of Nucor, lower by about 6.1% on the day.

