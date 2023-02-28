Markets
Tuesday's ETF Movers: ARKG, IHF

February 28, 2023 — 12:05 pm EST

In trading on Tuesday, the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Caredx, up about 20.4% and shares of Butterfly Network, up about 11.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF, down about 1.1% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Acadia Healthcare, lower by about 10.5%, and shares of Universal Health Services, lower by about 8.7% on the day.

