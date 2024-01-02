In trading on Tuesday, the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Moderna, up about 14% and shares of Personalis, up about 10.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF, down about 3.2% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Coinbase Global, lower by about 5.4%, and shares of Shopify, lower by about 5.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: ARKG, ARKF

