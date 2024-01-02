News & Insights

Tuesday's ETF Movers: ARKG, ARKF

January 02, 2024 — 12:47 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Tuesday, the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Moderna, up about 14% and shares of Personalis, up about 10.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF, down about 3.2% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Coinbase Global, lower by about 5.4%, and shares of Shopify, lower by about 5.1% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
