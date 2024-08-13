In trading on Tuesday, the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Semtech, up about 8.2% and shares of Nvidia, up about 5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, down about 1.6% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of EQT, lower by about 3.2%, and shares of Diamondback Energy, lower by about 2.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: XSD, IEO

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.