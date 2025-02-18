And underperforming other ETFs today is the Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (ARGT), off about 1.8% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Banco BBVA (BBAR), lower by about 4.8%, and shares of Loma Negra Compania Industrial (LOMA), lower by about 4.5% on the day.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: XSD, ARGT
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.