In trading on Tuesday, the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS), up about 10.5% and shares of Intel (INTC), up about 9.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (ARGT), off about 1.8% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Banco BBVA (BBAR), lower by about 4.8%, and shares of Loma Negra Compania Industrial (LOMA), lower by about 4.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: XSD, ARGT

