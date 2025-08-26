Markets
Tuesday's ETF Movers: URA, REMX

August 26, 2025 — 02:22 pm EDT

August 26, 2025

In trading on Tuesday, the Uranium ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Centrus Energy, up about 12.4% and shares of Denison Mines, up about 5.4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF, down about 2.5% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of MP Materials, lower by about 3%, and shares of Sociedad Quimica Y Minera, lower by about 2.6% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
