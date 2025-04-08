Markets
Tuesday's ETF Movers: SPXL, TAN

April 08, 2025 — 12:02 pm EDT

In trading on Tuesday, the Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 6.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Humana, up about 9.6% and shares of Palantir Technologies, up about 8.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco Solar ETF, down about 1.7% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Daqo New Energy, lower by about 8.8%, and shares of Jinkosolar Holding, lower by about 7.5% on the day.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
