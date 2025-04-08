In trading on Tuesday, the Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 6.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Humana, up about 9.6% and shares of Palantir Technologies, up about 8.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco Solar ETF, down about 1.7% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Daqo New Energy, lower by about 8.8%, and shares of Jinkosolar Holding, lower by about 7.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: SPXL, TAN

