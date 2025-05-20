Tuesday's ETF Movers: SILJ, SVOL

In trading on Tuesday, the Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Western Copper and Gold, up about 5.2% and shares of Hycroft Mining Holding, up about 2.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Simplify Volatility Premium ETF, off about 2.1% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Simplify Exchange Traded Funds, lower by about 1.4% on the day.

