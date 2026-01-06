Tuesday's ETF Movers: REMX, KIE

In trading on Tuesday, the VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Lithium Argentina, up about 10.9% and shares of Albemarle, up about 10.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the State Street SPDR S&P Insurance ETF, off about 1.8% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of American International Group, lower by about 8%, and shares of Palomar Holdings, lower by about 6.2% on the day.

