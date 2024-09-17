And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF, off about 0.6% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, lower by about 1.7%, and shares of Coca-cola Europacific Partners, lower by about 0.6% on the day.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: QCLN, IMTM
