Tuesday's ETF Movers: QCLN, IMTM

September 17, 2024 — 02:30 pm EDT

In trading on Tuesday, the First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Fuelcell Energy, up about 10.9% and shares of Plug Power, up about 8.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF, off about 0.6% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, lower by about 1.7%, and shares of Coca-cola Europacific Partners, lower by about 0.6% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

