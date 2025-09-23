In trading on Tuesday, the VanEck Oil Service ETF (OIH) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Transocean (RIG), up about 5.9% and shares of Nabors Industries (NBR), up about 4.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV), down about 1.4% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Vnet Group (VNET), lower by about 4.2%, and shares of Woori Financial Group (WF), lower by about 1.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: OIH, DFEV

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.