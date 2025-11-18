Tuesday's ETF Movers: KRE, SPXL

In trading on Tuesday, the State Street SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 0.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Eagle Bancorp, up about 4% and shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp, up about 2.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X ETF, down about 2.9% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Western Digital, lower by about 6.3%, and shares of Micron Technology, lower by about 5.5% on the day.

