And underperforming other ETFs today is the Sprott Silver Miners & Physical Silver ETF (SLVR), off about 6.9% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (ASM), lower by about 10.5%, and shares of Hycroft Mining Holding (HYMC), lower by about 9.6% on the day.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: JETS, SLVR
