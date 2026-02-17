In trading on Tuesday, the U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Tripadvisor (TRIP), up about 6.2% and shares of Southwest Airlines (LUV), up about 5.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Sprott Silver Miners & Physical Silver ETF (SLVR), off about 6.9% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (ASM), lower by about 10.5%, and shares of Hycroft Mining Holding (HYMC), lower by about 9.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: JETS, SLVR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.