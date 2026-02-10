And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF, off about 2.4% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Lpl Financial Holdings, lower by about 7.3%, and shares of Raymond James Financial, lower by about 6.7% on the day.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: ITB, IAI
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.