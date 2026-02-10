Tuesday's ETF Movers: ITB, IAI

In trading on Tuesday, the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Masco, up about 10.2% and shares of Jeld-wen Holding, up about 8.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF, off about 2.4% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Lpl Financial Holdings, lower by about 7.3%, and shares of Raymond James Financial, lower by about 6.7% on the day.

