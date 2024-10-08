News & Insights

Tuesday's ETF Movers: IGV, GXC

October 08, 2024 — 12:05 pm EDT

In trading on Tuesday, the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Docusign, up about 8.2% and shares of Microstrategy, up about 5.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR S&P China ETF, off about 11% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Jinkosolar Holding, lower by about 17.6%, and shares of Ehang Holdings, lower by about 17.4% on the day.

