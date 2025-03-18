Tuesday's ETF Movers: COPX, ARGT

In trading on Tuesday, the Global X Copper Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Ero Copper, up about 2.8% and shares of Mac Copper, up about 2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Global X MSCI Argentina ETF, off about 3.5% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions, lower by about 8.4%, and shares of Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte, lower by about 7.2% on the day.

