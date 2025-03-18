And underperforming other ETFs today is the Global X MSCI Argentina ETF, off about 3.5% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions, lower by about 8.4%, and shares of Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte, lower by about 7.2% on the day.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: COPX, ARGT
