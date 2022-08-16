Tuesday's ETF Movers: XRT, ARKG

In trading on Tuesday, the SPDR S&P Retail ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Hibbett, up about 8.8% and shares of Childrens Place, up about 8.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, down about 3.4% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Invitae, lower by about 12.7%, and shares of Personalis, lower by about 8.5% on the day.

