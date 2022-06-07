In trading on Tuesday, the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Mirati Therapeutics, up about 27.5% and shares of Scholar Rock Holding, up about 13.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares Latin America 40 ETF, off about 1.5% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Ambev, lower by about 4.7%, and shares of Stoneco, lower by about 4.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: XBI, ILF

