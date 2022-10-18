In trading on Tuesday, the Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Salesforce, up about 3.4% and shares of Transdigm Group, up about 2.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Copper Miners ETF, down about 1.9% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Hudbay Minerals, lower by about 5.2%, and shares of First Quantum Minerals, lower by about 5% on the day.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: PWB, COPX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.