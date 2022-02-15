In trading on Tuesday, the Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 5.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Joby Aviation, up about 21.9% and shares of Fuelcell Energy, up about 12.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Gold Miners ETF, down about 2.4% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Harmony Gold Mining, lower by about 8.7%, and shares of Gold Fields, lower by about 5.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: PBW, GDX

