In trading on Tuesday, the Oil Services ETF (OIH) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 5.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Halliburton (HAL), up about 7.8% and shares of Oil States International (OIS), up about 7.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV), down about 2.2% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (GO), lower by about 6.6%, and shares of NU Skin Enterprises (NUS), lower by about 2.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: OIH, IVOV

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.