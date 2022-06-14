In trading on Tuesday, the iShares MSCI China ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group, up about 23.2% and shares of Iqiyi, up about 17.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF, down about 3.9% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Pool, lower by about 7%, and shares of American Water Works, lower by about 5.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: MCHI, QVML

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.